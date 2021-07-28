Duke Realty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Duke Realty has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

DRE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. 1,514,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,616. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

