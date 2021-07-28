DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 296,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

