Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.60 ($45.41).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:DUE opened at €39.28 ($46.21) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a twelve month high of €39.74 ($46.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.62. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.