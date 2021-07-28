Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.80 ($46.82).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €3.56 ($4.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €39.28 ($46.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -140.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.62. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a one year high of €39.74 ($46.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

