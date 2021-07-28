Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €37.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.50 ($46.47).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR DUE traded up €3.56 ($4.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €39.28 ($46.21). 741,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 52 week high of €39.74 ($46.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -140.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.