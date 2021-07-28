Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

TSE:DNG opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

