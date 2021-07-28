e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE ELF opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.52 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

