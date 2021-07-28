Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

