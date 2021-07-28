Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $154.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.90. 751,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,263. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.17. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

