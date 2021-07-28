EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$5.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.83-5.93 EPS.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,868. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $122.89 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.75.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on EGP. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.