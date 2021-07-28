Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,667 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

