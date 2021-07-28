Eaton Vance Management Acquires 6,296 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

NYSE:SPG opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.