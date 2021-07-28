Eaton Vance Management Acquires 82 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $716.40 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $687.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $994.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.