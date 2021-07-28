Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

INVH stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.