Eaton Vance Management Sells 17,353 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.04% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,517,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 166,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

