Eaton Vance Management Sells 515 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

EXPE opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.