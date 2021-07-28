Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.34. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

