ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Frank Armstrong Acquires 3,000 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) insider Frank Armstrong purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

ECO Animal Health Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 325 ($4.25). The company had a trading volume of 53,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.14. The stock has a market cap of £220.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

