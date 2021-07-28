Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of ECL opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.68.

Get Ecolab alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.