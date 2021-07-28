Edison International (EIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

