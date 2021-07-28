EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

