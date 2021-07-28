EHang (NASDAQ:EH) versus Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) Head to Head Contrast

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get EHang alerts:

6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EHang has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EHang and Ballistic Recovery Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.25%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 51.66 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -108.38 Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ballistic Recovery Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EHang.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.