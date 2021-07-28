Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

EGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

