Eldorado Gold (ELD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

TSE ELD opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.47 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.33.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

