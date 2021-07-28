Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $153.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EA’s digital and live services revenues are expected to gain from portfolio strength on the back of franchises including Apex Legends, FIFA, Madden NFL and Star Wars. EA SPORTS titles and Battlefield are some of its biggest franchises driving active player base. Moreover, EA has a strong slate of game releases for the rest of fiscal 2021 that are likely to boost its top-line growth. The availability of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 on Xbox and PS 5 worldwide is a key catalyst. EA continues to benefit from spike in demand for video games due to coronavirus-induced social distancing norms. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, intensifying competition from Activision and Take-Two Interactive is a significant headwind.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,033 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after acquiring an additional 205,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

