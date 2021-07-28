Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EARN opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

