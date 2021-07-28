Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report sales of $9.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.17 million and the highest is $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELYS. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 655,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 5.10.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.