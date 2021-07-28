EMCORE (EMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMKR. Cowen started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.