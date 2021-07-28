Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 84,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 418,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, ingestible extracts, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company distributes its medical products through licensed wholesale pharmacies and to licensed wholesale clients.

