Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

