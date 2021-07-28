Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.58. Empire shares last traded at C$40.31, with a volume of 298,099 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,703.57.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

