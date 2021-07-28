Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. 1,133,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

