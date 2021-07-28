Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 172,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,039,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

