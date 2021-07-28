Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.44 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Encore Wire stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 522,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,534. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.60. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
