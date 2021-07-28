Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.44 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encore Wire stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 522,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,534. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.60. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

