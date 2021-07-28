Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 87,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,155. The company has a market capitalization of $768.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 164.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

