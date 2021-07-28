Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. Enova International has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $350,014.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,208.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,656 shares of company stock worth $902,238 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

