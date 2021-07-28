Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the June 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enova Systems stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,442. Enova Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

