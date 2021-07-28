Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the June 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Enova Systems stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,442. Enova Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Enova Systems Company Profile
