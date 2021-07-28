EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 172,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,785. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
