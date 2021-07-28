EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $41.25 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of EQBBF opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

