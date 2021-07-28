Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $258.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $258.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.04.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

