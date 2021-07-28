Equitrans Midstream Co. (ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 13th

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.