Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

EQR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,510. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.63.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.