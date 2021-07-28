essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Mark Furness Sells 2,219,563 Shares

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

LON ESYS traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 293 ($3.83). 1,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. essensys plc has a 12-month low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a market cap of £154.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of essensys in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

