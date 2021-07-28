Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 307.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Essent Group worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

ESNT opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

