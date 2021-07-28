EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $91.31 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.66.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $90.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

