Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Cap Reaches $18.79 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $73,009.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

