EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of EVER opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $847.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

