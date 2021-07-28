Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

EXN opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

