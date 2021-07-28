Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.130-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.75 million.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,876 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

