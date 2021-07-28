F M Investments LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.5% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.61. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

